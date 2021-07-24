Lebanon Marine laid to rest nearly 80 years after his death

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — U.S. Marine Captain Glenn Walker was finally laid to rest in his hometown of Lebanon after dying in combat nearly 80 years ago.

For years, Walker’s family had been visiting his grave only to find out they had actually been visiting another Marine’s remains.

“The person that was there, he stood in the gap for my family, my mother,” nephew Lane Martin said. “For 70 years he’s been buried here so my entire family thought that was my uncle…and to now get this resolved is also very special.”

Family reminisced about Captain Walker, whose roots run deep in Lebanon. He was the son of a well-known judge and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1963.

Family also described Walker as a ladies man, reading a letter he sent home describing a dinner party he hosted where a former girlfriend showed up unexpectedly.

“Being in love with Betty I could not break the date, yet I felt I should ask Marie,” Walker’s great nephew Jim McDowell read. “I often wondered what would happen in such a case. Now I know and I shan’t try it again.”

Walker attended the University of Tennessee, then went to Harvard Law where he left to join the Marines. He lost his life during the Battle of Tarawa.

“You kind of got through reading the letters that he never wanted anybody to worry about him; he was a very confident, very fearless man,” McDowell said. “But you could kind of sense a tone as he was going back after having been wounded that he knew this was going to be a very serious and tough battle.”

Both fellow military and law enforcement members showed up to the well-attended burial with full military honors.

“A sacrifice is that – it’s a sacrifice that makes sure we can all be free….It’s strange. We might be speaking another foreign language if it hadn’t have been for the people who lost their lives fighting for our country,” said Terry Ashe, Department of Safety Chief of Staff and former Wilson County Sheriff.

Ashe explained the challenge of finding the other Marine’s family has just begun.

“Sad thing, a few hours ago I had to leave the other marine brought up yesterday from the ground,” Ashe said. “We had them both on the ground, laying side by side in the funeral home. It was two brother’s side by side.”

Although Saturday’s burial brought some closure to the family, they said their closure won’t be complete until the other Marine is reunited with his family.

“We look forward to the day that he’s joined back with his family, just like we are today,” Martin said.

The other Marine’s remains will be flown to Hawaii, where the military will work to find his family. Ashe and several of Walker’s loved ones hope to visit that Marine’s loved ones one day when they are finally reunited.