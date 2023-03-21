BATON ROUGE, LA. (WKRN) — Doctors said it’s a miracle a Lebanon man is alive. Kevin Smith has a long road to recovery after he was hit by a driver allegedly high on opioids while in Louisiana.

For Tuesday Smith, it was a phone call she feared.

“Mrs. Smith, are you sitting down in a quiet room where you are able to talk? And I said ‘yes’ and they said your husband has been in a terrible accident and he’s in critical condition,” Tuesday Smith said.

Tuesday said her husband, Kevin Smith was unloading his last delivery for the day in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At a moment’s notice, a car slammed into him.

According to the local ABC affiliate, WBRZ, the driver was allegedly high on opioids. The police found the suspect less than an hour late away from the scene, where they used Narcan to revive him.

“I really think they should march him up here and show what he did with his bad decisions,” Tuesday said.

Kevin has a long list of injuries, he lost his teeth, has several broken bones, punctured lungs, and nearly lost both of his legs.

“The nurses and doctors say they can’t explain how it did not do internal bleeding and brain damage,” Tuesday said.

Doctors called it a miracle.

Tuesday is also thanking a part-time EMT who happened to be nearby. “I mean what’re the odds of an EMT being right there that heard a big bang and ran out there and got to him in two minutes, and if that would have not happened he would have died.”

Tuesday said her husband is a car hauler and has been driving for 25 years. She told News 2 their life has now drastically changed.

“And they asked Kevin what were you thinking during this time? And he said ‘I don’t want to die in the streets of Louisiana, and he says he thought of me and thought how sad I would be if I was a widow,” Tuesday said.

The MJ 4 Hope is holding their third annual golf scramble on April 28th. Proceeds will benefit Kevin Smith.