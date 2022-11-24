WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) —A Lebanon man was indicted after an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into child sexual abuse material.

TBI special agents began investigating details forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, regarding the upload of images consistent with child sexual abuse material through Instagram, on April 8, 2022.

Wendell Jay Silcox (Courtesy: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

During the investigation, TBI agents determined the images were being traded online and identified the user as Wendell Jay Silcox, according to a release. During a search warrant at Silcox’s home, agents reportedly uncovered more than 100 similar images and videos.

The Wilson County Grand Jury returned an indictment on May 10, charging Silcox with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Wilson County deputies arrested Silcox on Tuesday and booked him into the Wilson County Jail, where was held on $50,000 bond.