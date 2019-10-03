Lebanon man charged with murder in fatal overdose

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Wilson County grand jury has indicted a Lebanon man on a charge of second-degree murder after a fatal overdose earlier this year.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, 28-year-old James Haynes sold a drug containing fentanyl to Thomas Hibbett, Jr. on May 10. Hibbett overdosed and died, investigators said.

A Tennessee law states people who sell, deliver or administer a drug containing fentanyl will be charged with second-degree murder if a person dies from the use of that drug.

James Haynes (Photo: Wilson County Sheriff’s Office)

Haynes is the second person charged with second-degree murder under that law in the 15th District, which includes Jackson, Macon, Smith, Trousdale and Wilson counties.

He is jailed in Wilson County on a $100,000 bond. Haynes also faces charges for vehicle burglary and criminal trespassing.