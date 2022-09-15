WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A few thousand dollars worth of tools were stolen from a used car dealership in Lebanon.

A man with a lengthy criminal past has been identified as the suspect. At the time, Russell Dill was out on bond after being arrested on drug charges and driving on a revoked license.

Calvin Aschoff with Adrenaline Motorcars said around $5,000 worth of tools were stolen from their shop in a matter of minutes.

While he was taking out the trash, security cameras captured a suspect entering and leaving the shop with a bag full of tools.

Calvin said he then posted the footage on social media, asking the community to help identify him.

He said one name kept popping up, Russell Dill. Police identified him quickly and were able to arrest and book him into the Wilson County Jail. He has been charged with theft of property and burglary and bond has been set at $10,000.

Calvin says he would now like his tools back as some of them are hard to replace.

“Very frustrating. It makes you feel violated. Especially when you are here, it’s during the day, you don’t expect people to break in, you think that stuff happens at night. It’s definitely uncomfortable,” said Aschoff, part owner of Adrenaline Motorcars.