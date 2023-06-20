LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police in Lebanon arrested a man and are searching for a second suspect in connection with a home invasion and robbery.

The Lebanon Police Department said at around 1 a.m. Tuesday, June 20 officers responded to Vine Court in reference to a home invasion robbery. When officers arrived, they learned two people, armed with at least one handgun, forced their way into a home and assaulted the residents.

One of the suspects then ran from the scene while the other reportedly took off in one of the victims’ vehicles. Officers saw the stolen vehicle and tried to stop it on Hartsville Pike. The driver, while trying to elude the officers, crashed while turning onto East High Street. Officers identified the driver as 21-year-old Andrew Satalino of Nashville and took him into custody, according to investigators.

Andrew Satalino (Source: Lebanon Police Department)

Police said they are still searching for the second suspect. The victims reportedly described the suspect as a younger man with a smaller build and wearing a hooded sweatshirt.

According to authorities, the victims were taken to the hospital where one is being treated for a head wound and the other is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Satalino has been charged with especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, theft of property over $10,000, and two counts of aggravated assault.