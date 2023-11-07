LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lebanon High School student was arrested Tuesday after school resource officers reportedly found a stolen gun and knife in his car.

According to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the loaded 9mm handgun was found underneath the driver’s side seat while the student’s vehicle was parked at the school Tuesday afternoon.

After a serial number check was completed by the WCSO’s communications division, officials said they learned the gun had been reported stolen out of Lebanon. School resource officers also reported finding a knife inside the student’s car.

The 16-year-old student was immediately taken into custody and transported to Youth Services. Despite the discovery of the weapons, authorities said the student had never made any known threats to other students or staff members at the high school before.

“There is no active threat at Lebanon High School at this time. We continue to remain vigilant each day and we appreciate the working relationships we have with our school administrations,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post following the arrest.