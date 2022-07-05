LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Due to continued extreme heat in the area, Lebanon city officials said its sanitation crews would begin their routes at 6 a.m. in order to get ahead of the high temperatures.

“During these extreme heat conditions, our crews will be starting at 6 a.m.,” the city announced on social media. “Please have all canisters out to the road prior to 6.”

(Courtesy: City of Lebanon)

In addition to the earlier start time, city officials said the crews would also begin the new routes throughout the city in order to maximize efficiency. The city cautioned there may be “delays and challenges” that would come with the new schedules and for residents to extend their patience to the sanitation crews.

Anyone with any questions about the new routes should contact the sanitation department at 615-444-0825 ext. 5133.