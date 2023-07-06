LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than a dozen rental homes are sitting empty in Lebanon after the developer went silent. Now, the city is looking into potential legal action.

Lebanon Mayor Rick Bell told News 2 that the city has had had issues with the development since day one.

For the past several months, completed and unfinished homes have been left vacant equipment appears to be abandoned, and grass and weeds are overgrown, according to Bell.

“It is a bad situation all the way around. We understand that, we wish it was not there, we did not want it to be there in the first place,” Bell said.

The mayor said the project, formally known as the JCF 109 Living development, received the green light under the previous administration. He added the developer was approved to build a single-family modular subdivision where 224 units would be up for rent.

“As far as we can tell, no work is happening. We’ve heard rumors that they’ve gone bankrupt,” Bell said.

“So you’ve reached out to them, but have not heard back?” News 2’s Kendall Ashman asked.

“Since we’ve heard rumors of the bankruptcy, we have not talked to them,” Bell replied.

According to the mayor, the lot currently sits unoccupied.

“Frankly, it’s an eyesore. It’s something that wish I was not there… This is something that we will make sure doesn’t happen again,” Bell added.

Considering the development is private property, Bell said there is not much the city can do. However, Lebanon officials are looking at legal options.

“What we would like to see is somebody buy it, tear everything down that’s there, keep the streets — I know infrastructure is expensive — keep the streets, and build real homes there that are nice that people want to buy and live in. That would be the best-case scenario,” the mayor explained.

According to Bell, he’s nervous the empty lot could bring in unwanted visitors or unhoused people. To avoid that, the Lebanon Police Department is reportedly keeping a very close eye on the development.

News 2 called the developer; however, it went straight to a voicemail that has not been set up yet. We also reached out to the engineer on the project, but the number appeared to be disconnected.