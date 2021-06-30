Leadership Nashville announces 2022 class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leadership Nashville has announced its 2022 class.
The 44 participants for the upcoming class of 2021-22 will embark on Leadership Nashville’s 9-month independent executive program aimed at “strengthening Nashville through deep connections formed among proven leaders while experiencing a three-dimensional view of the city.”
Executive Director Evette White says what makes Leadership Nashville so successful is the diversity of its participants. Every class serves as a cross section of Nashville’s leadership areas, representing a large variety of professions, industries, races, genders, religions and neighborhoods.
“Selection was especially difficult this year because of the large number of very qualified applicants,” White said.
The participants were chosen from over 270 applicants. The selection process happens each spring and involves alumni and the public nominating established leaders willing to give time and effort to an in-depth study of Metro Nashville Davidson County.
The course begins in September and focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, labor, diversity, quality of life, human services, health, arts, entertainment, crime and criminal justice.
Among the participants this year is News 2 Vice President/General Manager Tracey Rogers!
The new members of the 45th class are:
- Burkley Allen, Metro Council Member-at-Large
- Taryn Anderson, President of Junior League of Nashville and COO, Sandbox Entertainment Group, LLC
- Adrienne Battle, Director of Schools, Metro Nashville Public Schools
- Gil Beverly, SVP/Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer, Tennessee Titans
- Trace Blankenship, Member and Firm General Counsel, Bone McAllester Norton PLLC
- Matthew Bourlakas, President & CEO, Goodwill Industries of Middle Tennessee, Inc.
- Michelle Gaskin Brown, Manager, Public Policy, Amazon
- Cameo Carlson, President & CEO, mTheory
- Brigid Carpenter, Office Managing Partner, Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz, PC
- Kate Chinn, Head of Community and Civic Engagement, AllianceBernstein
- Brandon Corbin, Chief Information Officer, Tennessee Department of Health
- Katie Cour, President & CEO, Nashville Public Education Foundation
- Michael Cuffe, President, Physician Services Group, HCA Healthcare
- Yuri Cunza, President & CEO, Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce
- Samuel Deaton, President of Nashville Junior Chamber and President, Coleman Realty Company / Atrium Development
- John Dyke, Founder/CEO, The Turnip Truck Natural Market
- Sarah Ann Ezzell, Community Volunteer
- Brian Fox, Founder & President Confirmation.com
- David Fox, Senior Partner, MP&F Strategic Communications
- Jonathan Godfrey, Senior Vice President & Commercial Banking Executive, Fifth Third Bank
- Kelly Goldsmith, Professor, Vanderbilt University
- James Gooch, Member, Bass Berry & Sims
- Laurel Graefe, Regional Executive & Senior Officer, Federal Reserve Bank – Nashville Branch
- Dwayne Greene, Deputy Chief of Police, Metro Nashville Police Department
- Dave Hanson, Managing Partner, Green Hills Partners
- Clay Hart, Executive Vice President, Pinnacle Financial Partners
- Mohamed-Shukri Hassan, Director of New Americans, Metro Nashville Mayor’s Office
- Kolin Holladay, Shareholder, Polsinelli PC
- Alex Jahangir, Director, Division of Orthopaedic Trauma/Professor, Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- L. Gregory Jones, President, Belmont University
- Nancy Keil, President & CEO, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee
- Michael McSurdy, CEO, Family & Children’s Service
- Michael Mettee, Chief Financial Officer, FB Financial / FirstBank
- Derrick Moore, Chief Development Officer, Slim & Husky’s Pizza
- Turner Nashe, CEO, ReCOVer-Health
- Lagra Newman, Head of School, Purpose Preparatory Academy
- Charlane Oliver, Co-Founder & Executive Director, The Equity Alliance
- Jackie Patillo, Executive Director, Gospel Music Association
- Tracey Rogers, Vice President/General Manager, News 2
- Mary Roskilly, Partner/Principal, Tuck-Hinton Architecture & Design
- Todd Siefert, Senior Vice President Finance & Treasurer, Ryman Hospitality Properties
- Clay Stauffer, Senior Minister, Woodmont Christian Church
- Eric Stillman, CEO, Jewish Federation and Jewish Foundation of Nashville and Middle Tennessee
- Fahad Tahir, Chief Strategy Officer, Ascension Saint Thomas.