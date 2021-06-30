Leadership Nashville announces 2022 class

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Leadership Nashville has announced its 2022 class.

The 44 participants for the upcoming class of 2021-22 will embark on Leadership Nashville’s 9-month independent executive program aimed at “strengthening Nashville through deep connections formed among proven leaders while experiencing a three-dimensional view of the city.”

Executive Director Evette White says what makes Leadership Nashville so successful is the diversity of its participants. Every class serves as a cross section of Nashville’s leadership areas, representing a large variety of professions, industries, races, genders, religions and neighborhoods.

“Selection was especially difficult this year because of the large number of very qualified applicants,” White said.

The participants were chosen from over 270 applicants. The selection process happens each spring and involves alumni and the public nominating established leaders willing to give time and effort to an in-depth study of Metro Nashville Davidson County.

The course begins in September and focuses on issues related to government, media, education, business, labor, diversity, quality of life, human services, health, arts, entertainment, crime and criminal justice.

Among the participants this year is News 2 Vice President/General Manager Tracey Rogers!

The new members of the 45th class are: