Leaders break ground on first mixed-use development in Bordeaux

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Community leaders broke ground on the first mixed-use development in Bordeaux Thursday.

The project is called the Legacy Development and is located off Clarksville Pike across from the Bordeaux Library.

“This community has been one of the communities in the city that with all the economic growth going on in Nashville, it’s been overlooked. We haven’t had any cranes out here. There haven’t been buildings going, so about five years ago a group came together – churches, organizations, individuals and said we want to participate in the economic growth of Nashville as well,” said Elpizo Fund President Sam Kirk.

He said the question remains why there hasn’t been more of an effort to bring economic development to Bordeaux.

“We asked the same question because we are part of the city. We see the investment the city is making in other areas; we want them in Bordeaux as well. It’s 10 minutes from downtown so it’s really an interesting question why there hasn’t been more development in this area, but it’s coming now,” Kirk said.

The Elpizo Fund, Bordeaux Community Investment Group, along with churches and other organizations have been working on the development for years, and said funding was a challenge. Private investors are now involved in making it happen and leaders hope it will bring more development and entrepreneurship to the area.

It will have the first full service healthcare center in Bordeaux, opportunities for people to learn about business development, a rooftop restaurant, and eventually apartments.

“We do want Bordeaux to become a destination area as a matter of fact. There are future development plans even to bring Slim & Husky’s into this area. They are one of the new raves,” said Kirk. “We have other plans to ensure that people look at Bordeaux as a vibrant business area and a place they want to go visit as well.”

The project will happen in three phases with the first one aimed to be completed by early 2022.