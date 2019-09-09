Lawsuit filed over executive order for anti-sanctuary city law’s repeal, Mayor Briley’s office responds

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On the heels of Mayor David Briley’s call to repeal a house bill that leads to economic punishment for sanctuary cities, now a lawsuit was filed Monday.

This also follows two situations involving ICE. One where Hermitage neighbors kept a man from ICE agents. The other was a shooting last week involving an ICE agent.

Former council member Steve Glover has filed suit against the metropolitan government.

He told the media it was a move to protect taxpayers from footing the bill for Mayor Briley’s executive order surrounding Nashville being a sanctuary city.

Glover says such a move could lead to the loss of a thousand jobs and millions in grant money.

“If it was just a political ploy, I regret that I’m going to be spending about a thousand dollars out of my own pocket to find out if this was a political ploy,” said Glover, also a candidate for council At-Large. “It may be. We’ll find out.”

Mayor Briley says the executive order does not violate state law in any way.

The following is Mayor Briley’s statement to the lawsuit:

“Executive Order #11 does not violate State law in any way. It proposes actions that would be taken if the law is repealed, and others that can be taken now within existing law.

Councilman Glover, supported by Carol Swain and failed mayoral candidate David Fox – among other conservatives – has consistently been a far-right actor on the Council. This is nothing more than a cheap political stunt ahead of his attempt at being elected to at-large this Thursday.

Executive Order #11 will make Nashville safer for all residents while allowing us to lawfully track immigration-related activity in our city. This is the right thing to do for everyone who lives here.”