WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lawsuit has been filed against Global Vision Bible Church in Mt Juliet.

“It’s been horrible. They only really care about themselves. It’s been a noise issue for the past two or three years,” said Griff Akins, neighbor of Global Vision Bible Church.

Since 2019, complaints have centered around excessive noise, zoning violations and building without a permit.

“It’s like someone is sitting out your front yard playing really loud music,” Akins said.

“We are the front row seat holders,” Linda Kent added.

Kent lives directly across the street from the church and told News 2 water runoff has also been an issue.

On Wednesday, the Wilson County director of development services, Tom Brashear, filed a lawsuit against the church.

Dating back to 2019, the lawsuit claims the church was building without a proper permit or a stormwater permit. It states excessive noise complaints also increased.

On Thursday night, the Wilson County Planning and Zoning Commission, as well as law enforcement committees, will meet jointly to continue the discussion of a noise ordinance.

News 2 sat down with Pastor Greg Locke back in February after the church built a more “soundproof” tent. Now, walls are being built around the tent.

However, according to the lawsuit, this is in violation of the Stop Work Order on the property.

“Just build a building. There is plenty of land out here; he can move to where he is not bothering anyone and be as loud as he wants,” Akins said.

According to this lawsuit, a Stop Work Order remains in effect for Global Vision Bible Church for zoning violations. They also continue to be in violation of the Wilson County Stormwater department.

Global Vision Bible Church declined to comment at this time.