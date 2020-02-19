Lawsuit: Company refused to issue refunds for canceled “The Walking Dead” fan events

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A lawsuit has been filed by Tennessee Attorney General’s Office against a company that held fan events for the popular television program The Walking Dead and refused to refund money for canceled events.

The company Walker Stalkers, LLC reportedly “engaged in unfair or deceptive trade practices prohibited by the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act (TCPA).

“This Office is taking legal action because too many consumers have been left without refunds for canceled events and may never see their money back without intervention from the Court,” said Attorney General Herbert Slatery.

James Frazier, the operator of Walker Stalkers, LLC since 2013 reportedly held dozens of events in the United States and in the United Kingdom including Walker Stalker Con and Fan Fest events which included opportunities for fans to meet famous actors and artists. Despite initial success, financial problems occurred and attendance at events dropped.

The state complaint alleges Frazier withdrew large sums of money from Walker Stalker accounts and used that money for personal expenses.

In August 2019, two weeks before events were scheduled at Gaylord Opryland Resort in Nashville, the company reportedly decided to change the date and time of the event and posted the change on Facebook. Customers and vendors, however, didn’t know about the change until they arrived on the event day.

The complaint alleges the same issues happened for rescheduled events in other cities and by the end of 2019, the majority of The Walking Dead actors had cut ties with the company.

Read the full Attorney General complaint below: