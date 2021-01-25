Lawrence County woman killed after car overturns into creek

IRON CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrence County woman was killed Monday morning after the car she was riding in overturned into a creek.

According to the Tennessee River Valley News, the Tennessee Highway Patrol reports a 2005 Chevrolet traveling down Iron City Road failed to navigate a turn and went down an embankment before overturning into a creek. The car came to a rest on its roof.

Troopers said a juvenile was driving the car along with passengers 25-year-old Jessica Ganshorn from Loretto and 18-year-old Harrison Smith from Iron City. Ganshorn died in the crash and Smith was uninjured.

The crash is still under investigation.