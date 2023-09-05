LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fentanyl, magic mushrooms, meth amphetamines—the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Narcotics unit has been busy in August.

According to Sheriff John Myers, the squad seized 1.5 pounds of meth, 145 Fentanyl pills, 1lb of marijuana, various amounts of mushrooms and marijuana, weapons, and $6,000 in currency.

Nine people were arrested. Four of those in one search warrant that took place on August 30.

News 2 has been granted rare access, obtaining raw body cam footage as agents searched the home on Highway 43 South in Leoma.

“My hats off to my drug guys,” said Sheriff John Myers. “They have been killing it lately. I’m not sure if that’s a good thing or a bad thing, but one thing for certain, it’s a bad time to be a drug dealer in Lawrence County cause these guys are on fire right now.”

Sheriff Myers helped his crews search the home and told News 2 he found what turned out to be almost three grams of psilocybin.

“I don’t know if it is a trend right now, or if mushrooms is making a comeback but we are beginning to see more and more of it right now for some reason,” Myers told News 2 by phone.

On video, the drug agent is explaining to the Chief Deputy how extensive the problem is. “I know the one here in the pink shorts, picked up 800 pills from her last week.”

Myers had this message for drug dealers in his county. “Don’t do it here, go somewhere else we don’t want it in Lawrence County. We won’t tolerate it and if you do it long enough we will catch you.”