Lawrence County teen dies in ATV accident

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Lawrence County High School community is mourning the loss of a teenage girl who died following an ATV accident.

The Lawrence County Schools announced Ashley Dancison died Sunday night from her injuries.

The district said Ashley was a member of the Class of 2023 and of the Golden Girls dance team.

The troupe posted memories of Ashley on its Facebook page, saying:

“Our hearts are broken. Ashley, you were only with us a few months, but it feels like you have always been a part of us. We are so lost without your beautiful smile and sweet laugh. We love you and miss you! We don’t know what to do without you.”

No additional information was immediately released.

