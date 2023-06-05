LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A driver was seriously injured after a three-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Lawrence County Monday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. on Highway 43 North north of Alexander Springs Road in Summertown.

(Courtesy: Tennessee Highway Patrol)

(Courtesy: Lawrence County EMA)

No children were injured on the bus, which was carrying students to Ethridge Elementary for summer session. The bus was stopped in front of a home as another vehicle was stopped in the left lane for the bus to load. As the bus started to pull off, another vehicle came up in the fast lane and hit the stopped car, which was pushed into the side of the bus.

The drive of the overturned vehicle involved was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with serious injuries.

An alternate bus was brought in to take the kids to school.

The northbound lanes are closed to traffic. It is not known when the roadway will reopen.

No additional information was immediately released.