LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Fire crews in Lawrence County had a busy Sunday morning as they responded to a brush and house fire just minutes apart.

Crews were sent to the first call just after 5 a.m. after receiving reports of a brush fire in the area of Railroad Road.

On arrival, the first units located two separate fires, according to fire officials. Members from multiple agencies including the Westpoint Fire District, Iron City stations, Lawrence County EMA and Tennessee Division of Forestry, all responded to the scene.

According to Lawrence County Fire and Rescue, the brush fire was brought under control and extinguished.

Minutes after the first call, at approximately 5:40 a.m., Lawrence County 911 advised units of a heavily involved residential structure fire on Commodore Circle in the Summertown District.

Lawrence County Fire and Rescue officials reported that members from the Summertown, Henryville, West End and Ethridge stations all responded and continue to remain on scene.

Box 50, which is Lawrence County Fire’s rehab unit, is on scene providing support to firefighters. No injuries have been reported at this time, according first repsonders at the scene.

Additional information about the fires was not immediately released.