LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Saturday was a busy day for fire crews in Lawrence County, who responded to four separate service calls within hours of each other.

The first call came in at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, according to Lawrence Fire and Rescue. Personnel with the Ethridge Fire Department were the first crews to respond on scene.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a 5,000 square-foot structure, approximately 800 gallons of diesel fuel and heavy equipment all on fire.

Due to the large blaze, additional Lawrence County Fire and Rescue teams responded to the scene to help bring the flames under control.

Just moments after the original call, dispatch alerted crews to a field fire that was endangering nearby structures. Units from the Ethridge Fire Department and Giles County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and were able extinguish the fire.

The third call of service was made as crews were responding to the first call regarding the initial structure fire, according to the Lawrence County Fire and Rescue.

In this incident, units who were on the way to the first call discovered another field fire, which was less than two miles from the large structure fire. Fire officials reported that the field fire was quickly extinguished.

Then, two hours after crews returned from the original structure fire, units with the Henryville Fire District were dispatched to the fourth call of service, which was a crash involving a commercial vehicle with multiple patients. Authorities reported no serious injuries were sustained in the crash.

Fires were contained and extinguished on Saturday afternoon. No injuries to personnel were reported.