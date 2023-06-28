LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Lawrence County criminal fell through a ceiling while running from deputies, and the whole incident was captured on body camera footage.

On Tuesday, June 20, deputies said 45-year-old Michael Smith, a man they described as a career criminal, accidentally called 911 on himself.

Deputies responded to a duplex where Smith was known to live and, according to Sheriff John Myers, Smith was a wanted man and was also known to try and hide in the attic.

When deputies arrived at the house, they heard a person scurrying about inside.

The sheriff said deputies, armed with probable cause, entered the home.

Multiple body cameras from the Lawrence County deputies showed what happened next as deputies entered the duplex and began searching for Smith.

After a few seconds, one of the deputies was heard whispering, “I hear him in the attic. He is up above.”

One of the deputies chased after Smith and then suddenly, part of his leg crashed through the ceiling, sending plaster and debris everywhere.

During all this commotion, the sheriff said Smith also fell through the ceiling in the adjoining apartment that was empty.

Despite deputies having the building surrounded, Smith still made a run for it.

“There he is; there he is!” a deputy shouted while chasing Smith.

Within a few moments, Smith was arrested.

He is being held in the Lawrence County Jail and has been charged with probation violation, evading arrest, and vandalism.