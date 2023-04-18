LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lawrence County deputy is recovering after being stabbed in court Monday afternoon.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office reported an inmate used a makeshift knife to stab the deputy, who has not been identified.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The deputy reportedly sustained several minor cuts from the attack.

Jaquan Jerome Berry was identified as the attacker. He was in jail on aggravated robbery charges.

Investigators are working to determine how Berry got the weapon or what motivated the attack.

No additional information was immediately released.