Lawrence County deputies save inmate with no pulse

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Lawrence County deputies are being hailed as heroes after they resuscitated a non-responsive man inside the jail.

It unfolded Sunday morning around 1:45 a.m. That’s when a 53-year-old inmate complained of chest pains.

The man was brought in a wheelchair to the front of the jail. While there, he had a major coronary event forcing the jail staff to take extraordinary measures to save his life.

Lawrence County Sheriff John Myers tells News 2 that he does not think the prisoner would have lived if not for his quick-thinking deputies.

“I’m no doctor, but no, I do not think he would have survived,” said Myers.

News 2 obtained video inside the jail that shows the dramatic action. In the video, you can see the prisoner in distress, clutching his chest, grimacing in discomfort.

You can see the deputies, including Captain Derek Finger try and make him more comfortable. The captain brings the shirtless man a blanket to keep him warm.

“We did what we are trained to do and we just reacted,” said Capt. Finger.

Dewana Brewer is also instrumental in the lifesaving effort.

“It all just happened so fast.”

Video shows Brewer take his pulse, and when he loses consciousness, Brewer says the man had no pulse.

Corporal Tim McMillian can be seen on the phone. He tells News 2 he was talking to the nurse about procedures and when he passed out, he called dispatch and ordered an ambulance to the jail.

“I am trained in CPR. We are all trained in CPR,” said McMillian.

Deputy Aly Keeton is also seen on video listening to the man’s heart with a stethoscope.

“My main function in this was to take down what happened exactly when it happened,” said Keeton.

Approximately 8 minutes into the video, the prisoner, serving a one-year sentence for violation of probation, goes unconscious. The deputies quickly put him on the floor and began rendering CPR.

Brewer was animated as she jumped down and began rapid and vigorous chest compressions on the man.

The man was revived. But after a few minutes, he lost consciousness a second time.

Again, Deputy Brewer jumped into lifesaving mode, vigorously compressing his chest.

When asked what might have happened without the deputies, Brewer said, “It definitely would not have been good.”

Video showed EMS arriving a little before 2 a.m. The man was loaded on the gurney and taken to the hospital.

In the video, you can see a sense of relief and satisfaction as Brewer fist pumps other deputies celebrating the significant life moment they all just shared.

“We feel proud about it. We got to take care of him the same way we would anyone else,” said Brewer.

“I’m a proud sheriff. When you see your people react like they did, and you see the professionalism,” the sheriff added.

According to the jail staff, they haven’t been able to speak to the inmate yet because he is still in the hospital. Other prisoners aware of what happened have reportedly thanked the deputies for their actions.

Thursday morning, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department recognized the deputies for their heroic lifesaving actions.