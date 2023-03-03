LAWRENCE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Straight line winds left behind a path of widespread damage in Lawrence County Friday.

Bill Phillips with Lawrence County Emergency Management said the majority of the damage happened at around 11 a.m. as the system moved through the county. Nearly 9,000 Lawrenceburg Utility System customers were without power at one point. Crews were continuing to restore power as of Friday afternoon.

Phillips said several buildings were damaged, including two roofs to commercial buildings on North Locust Avenue at Weakley Creek Road. Other buildings had their windows broken and numerous roads were blocked by fallen trees.

No weather related injuries were reported, according to officials. Crews will be working through the night to have power restored to all affected customers as soon as possible.