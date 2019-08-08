Law officers gear up to keep Wilson County fair safe

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Wilson County fair, one of the biggest in the country.

In light of the tragic mass shootings in the news recently, Lebanon Police and Wilson County Sheriff’s officials want the public to rest assure that safety is of paramount importance.

Thursday, News 2 was given a rare glimpse behind the scenes at some of the security that will be implemented.

First and foremost, law officers pledge boots on the ground. Officers will be in uniform and undercover.

But Police told News 2 there will be many other security measures

“Those who may be determined to do ill will, know that we are there, and we will be there in force, and they’ll be met with that force if needed,” said Sgt. P.J. Hardy with Lebanon police.

In addition to boots on the ground, police say there will also be paws on the ground.

Lebanon Police have six police dogs. Thursday, K9 Ike was on hand. Ike is trained to find weapons and explosive devices.

Fellow K9 Luke was also on hand. Luke is trained to sniff out narcotics.

Sgt. Hardy told News 2 there is no intelligence to believe that anything could go wrong at this time.

“No, everything is precautionary. Everything is in the preparation.”

Those coming to the fair will also notice plenty of surveillance cameras.

“Technology. We are using the best available technology out there,” said Sgt. Hardy.

Those cameras will be monitored by a staff of security experts looking for trouble.

“We’ve got one of the most intricate camera systems out there. There are typically half a dozen to a dozen folks manning those cameras.”

And if you come to the fair in a vehicle, which is most everyone, you can expect your license plate to be scanned quickly and automatically.

Officer Robert Bates operates one of the department’s mobile units. He says his cameras can read license plates on roads and in parking lots.

Those license plates are searched against national crime databases for warrants, felons, and sex offenders.

Bates says the equipment can read up to five license plates a second.

“This tag reader automatically reads tags. It will run it through the national crime database and tell me if there’s a stolen vehicle or a sex offender. Even if I am not looking for them at that particular time, it will tell me,” said Bates.

P.J. Hardy says the department is openly sharing much of their security efforts because they want everyone to feel at ease that the departments are planning for anything and everything.

“We just want everyone to feel comfortable and safe.”

Hardy says, most importantly, citizens at home are the best defense for trouble. He urges fairgoers to report anything they find that might be unusual.

The fair starts next Friday and runs for nine consecutive days.