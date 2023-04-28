Law enforcement agencies from across Sumner County took part in the annual Torch Run in Gallatin Friday morning. (Photo: WKRN)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Let the games officially begin!

Law enforcement agencies from across Sumner County took part in the annual Torch Run in Gallatin on Friday, April 28.

Men and women ran from Northfield Church to Station Camp High School.

This was the first in a series of Law Enforcement Torch Runs that will happen over the next few weeks across Tennessee to benefit Special Olympics.

Law enforcement agencies are the biggest grassroots fundraisers for the Special Olympics worldwide, approaching $40 billion.

On Saturday, April 29, Cheatham County is hosting its own Torch Run.

The Metro Nashville Police Department is set to hold its run in May, drawing authorities from across the state.

To learn more about the Special Olympics and the Law Enforcement Torch Run, click on this link.