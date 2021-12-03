Law enforcement maintains Middle Tennessee Christmas parades safety importance

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Law enforcement agencies across Middle Tennessee are working to make sure all Christmas tree lightings and parades are safe.

The November 21 Christmas parade rampage in Wisconsin has become a reminder for law enforcement to continue closely monitoring Christmas events. In the incident in Wisconsin, six people were killed and dozens were injured when a suspect drove a car into the crowd watching the parade.

“We’re watching closely,” Lt. Charlie Warner with the Franklin Police Department said. “We want to make sure people are having a great time and leave the worry to us.”

The City of Franklin will host their annual tree lighting Friday evening and parade Saturday. Both events draw very large crowds and police are ready to make sure both events are safe.

Their police department is constantly working on new ways to ensure safety.

“We safe guard our closed streets with commercial vehicles like garbage and fire trucks,” Lt. Warner said. “This prevents someone from inadvertently or intentionally going into pedestrian traffic.”

The city’s tree lighting starts Friday evening at 6 p.m. and their parade is Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.