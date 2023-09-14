CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An suspicious device found at a Crossville business on Thursday was determined to be an explosive device that has since been rendered safe, Cumberland County officials said.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Crossville business Thursday morning after a “potential explosive device” was found in the 3400 block of N Main Street in Crossville.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that the object was found was a “military-style mortar”. The Crossville/Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency wrote on social media around 3:30 ET that the device was rendered safe and is in possession of the Knoxville Bomb Squad.

In addition to the Knoxville Bomb Squad, The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Fire, Cumberland County Emergency Management Agency.

“Sheriff Casey Cox, along with the entire Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, expresses sincere

gratitude to the Crossville Police Department, Crossville Fire, Cumberland County Emergency

Management Agency, and the Knoxville Bomb Squad for their swift response and assistance in

handling this potentially dangerous situation. The cooperation and professionalism exhibited by

these agencies are testaments to their dedication in keeping our community safe,” the release said.