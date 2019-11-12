Law enforcement in Rutherford County go undercover

Law enforcement in Rutherford County have taken a new approach to crack down on distracted driving.

Along a busy stretch of Highway 99 and New Salem Road, they look like construction workers.

But behind the safety vests are undercover officers, catching violators in the act.

“We had approximately 15-20 officers that day,” said Lieutenant Jon Officer from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Among those undercover was Lt. Officer.

“We called out violations to officers in uniform that were down the road and could take enforcement action,” he said.

Operation Subtraction, the first-ever undercover enforcement effort by the Rutherford County Traffic Safety Task Force, resulted in a total of 153 citations.

Among them- 33 Hands-Free, 78 seat belt, and four speeding violations.

“It started because of a citizen complaint, as well as complaints from construction workers of people speeding, and being distracted while in the active construction zone,” said Lt. Officer.

The goal is to change driving habits.

Lt. Officer said the idea was inspired by Marietta, Georgia Police.

“They’ve done something similar in their area,” he said. “I contacted them and got the specifics on their operation and that’s when I brought it to the task force.

Lt. Officer said going undercover has helped improve traffic safety to this day.

“Most definitely,” he said. “We can see that people are now paying attention to the speed limit. “

Lt. Officer said the Task Force plans to organize another undercover enforcement effort in the future.

The Task Force is made up of 10 different agencies, including Murfreesboro Police, the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.