NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Communities across our country will be taking part in the annual National Night Out (NNO) event Tuesday, August 2nd.

It’s an opportunity for residents to meet and greet local police officers and first responders, while having an open discussion about how to make neighborhoods safer.

Clarksville Police Department is inviting the public to join them from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Austin Peay State University Campus between the Dunn Center and Fortera Stadium.

It’s a free vent that will include family-friendly activities like bounce houses, haircuts, food and giveaways.

Plus, Matthew Walker Comprehensive Center mobile clinic will be holding well-child exam for dental and health screenings, but appointments are required. Schedule one at this link.

Franklin

Franklin Police Officers will be visiting at least four neighborhoods during National Night Out. Residents in nearby areas are also welcome to attend. There will be photo-ops and giveaways.

Berry Farms starting at 5:00 p.m.

starting at 5:00 p.m. Westhaven Residents Club starting at 6:00 p.m.

starting at 6:00 p.m. Carronbridge starting at 7:00 p.m.

starting at 7:00 p.m. Meade of Avalon starting at 7:30 p.m.

In Nashville, several National Night Out events will be held around the city. There will be music, food and more for the family at each event.

Diane Nash Plaza (Historic Metro Courthouse) from 4pm to 7pm

(Historic Metro Courthouse) from 4pm to 7pm East Park at 700 Woodland Street from 4pm to 7pm

at 700 Woodland Street from 4pm to 7pm Church of the Messiah at 88 Lafayette from 4pm to 7pm

at 88 Lafayette from 4pm to 7pm Opry Mills Mall at Mission Bar B Q from 4pm to 7pm

at Mission Bar B Q from 4pm to 7pm Old Hickory Chamber of Commerce at OHB and Hadley from 4pm to 7pm

at OHB and Hadley from 4pm to 7pm Madison Community Center at 550 N. Dupont from 5pm to 8:30pm

at 550 N. Dupont from 5pm to 8:30pm Plaza Mariachi at 3955 Nolensville Rd. from 5pm to 7pm

at 3955 Nolensville Rd. from 5pm to 7pm Edgehill Community Center at 1101 Edgehill from 5pm to 7pm

at 1101 Edgehill from 5pm to 7pm Gordon United Methodist Church at 2334 Herman St. from 5pm to 8pm

at 2334 Herman St. from 5pm to 8pm Southeast Community Center at 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. from 4pm to 8pm

at 5260 Hickory Hollow Pkwy. from 4pm to 8pm Red Caboose Park at Highway 70 S. and Colice Jeanne Rd. from 4pm to 8pm

Williamson County

Several agencies are teaming up to host a big NNO event at Nolensville Park.

Residents will be able to meet and greet members of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Nolensville Police Department, Brentwood Police Department and Tennessee Highway Patrol.

First Responders with the county EMA and EMS will also be on hand.

The event runs from 5:30 – 8:30 p.m. There will be free games, inflatables, giveaways. Food trucks will also be on site.

Is there a National Night Out happening where you live, but not on this list? Let us know by emailing news@wkrn.com.