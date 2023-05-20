RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders gathered on Friday to honor the life and legacy of Rutherford County Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu.
According to authorities, Jake was riding a motorcycle along Armstrong Valley Road on May 7 when he was involved in a crash. He was brought to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford, where he later died.
Officials said Jake was on-duty and heading to a sanctioned church security assignment at the time of the crash.
During his funeral service at Franklin Road Baptist Church on Friday, May 19, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh described Jake’s death as one of the darkest days at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
“Today is a trying day for all of us gathered, especially for Jake’s mother, Lori, brothers, Garett and Josh and his wife, Faith, and Jake’s girlfriend, Katie,” Fitzhugh said. “Jake was family to all of us at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office who are grieving the loss of their brother and friend.”
Jake was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy who was promoted to patrol corporal in 2021 before being promoted to narcotics detective in 2022. He was also a member of the SWAT Team, officials said.
In addition to his law enforcement career, Jake reportedly served as a U.S. Marine.
“We love Jake, we mourn Jake,” Fitzhugh said. “We thank you all for giving us Jake. The entire Sheriff’s Office salutes Jake and thanks him for his service, not only to us but this nation.”
Firefighter/paramedic Dallas McLemore, who is also the SWAT Team’s chaplain, said Jake’s sense of humor showed he wanted a firefighter to speak during his Celebration of Life.
Since Jake’s job on the SWAT Team was to breach doors during operations, McLemore said, “He never met a door that stood a chance,” drawing laughter from those listening.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jake loved his family and friends, his law enforcement career, University of Tennessee football, hunting, and jiu jitsu.
“Jake’s faith has become his sight,” McLemore said. “He would put those big bear paws on you and say, ‘seek the truth.’”
A fellow detective, Nick Madore, said he met Jake in the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.
“Jake is the kind of person you wanted for your partner and friend,” Madore said. “Jake was always there for me and many others who needed help.”
Detective David Ashburn referred to Jake’s strength by calling him a fierce competitor in water polo, saying there was no way to get away if he got ahold of you.
“We will see you again one day, buddy,” Ashburn said.
One of Jake’s brothers, Josh Beu, said Jake loved doing exciting things and serving his country.
“He always seemed like a super hero,” Josh said. “The world was a little safer in his presence.”
Another brother, Garrett Beu, said Jake always came to his rescue.
“He was the best big brother and son that a family could have,” Garrett said. “I love you, Jake, and I’ll see you when it’s time.”
According to Pastor Mike Norris, Jake not only worked security at the church, but also gave comfort to members. He added that he’s never seen a tribute like the one given to Jake by the law enforcement community.
“The way you work together makes us feel safe,” Norris said.
The pastor spoke of David the warrior king in relation to Jake’s work as a deputy and detective, calling him “a protector.” In addition, Norris referred to David’s 23rd Psalm and described God as “our peace in the valley of the shadow of death.“
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office posted a video from the detective’s “Celebration of Life” on Facebook.