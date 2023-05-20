RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of law enforcement officers and first responders gathered on Friday to honor the life and legacy of Rutherford County Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu.

According to authorities, Jake was riding a motorcycle along Armstrong Valley Road on May 7 when he was involved in a crash. He was brought to Ascension St. Thomas Rutherford, where he later died.

Officials said Jake was on-duty and heading to a sanctioned church security assignment at the time of the crash.

Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

During his funeral service at Franklin Road Baptist Church on Friday, May 19, Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh described Jake’s death as one of the darkest days at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.

“Today is a trying day for all of us gathered, especially for Jake’s mother, Lori, brothers, Garett and Josh and his wife, Faith, and Jake’s girlfriend, Katie,” Fitzhugh said. “Jake was family to all of us at the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office who are grieving the loss of their brother and friend.”

Jake was a veteran sheriff’s office deputy who was promoted to patrol corporal in 2021 before being promoted to narcotics detective in 2022. He was also a member of the SWAT Team, officials said.

In addition to his law enforcement career, Jake reportedly served as a U.S. Marine.

“We love Jake, we mourn Jake,” Fitzhugh said. “We thank you all for giving us Jake. The entire Sheriff’s Office salutes Jake and thanks him for his service, not only to us but this nation.”

Firefighter/paramedic Dallas McLemore, who is also the SWAT Team’s chaplain, said Jake’s sense of humor showed he wanted a firefighter to speak during his Celebration of Life.

Since Jake’s job on the SWAT Team was to breach doors during operations, McLemore said, “He never met a door that stood a chance,” drawing laughter from those listening.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jake loved his family and friends, his law enforcement career, University of Tennessee football, hunting, and jiu jitsu.

“Jake’s faith has become his sight,” McLemore said. “He would put those big bear paws on you and say, ‘seek the truth.’”

Metro Nashville Police motor officers accompanied Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu from Nashville to Rutherford County. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Motor officers from Tennessee Highway Patrol and Metro Nashville Police accompanied Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu from the funeral home in Nashville to Franklin Road Baptist Church. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Members of the Nashville Fire Department saluted Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu near Hickory Hollow. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The La Vergne Fire Rescue Department posted a flag at Waldron Road in honor of Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu. La Vergne Police and Tennessee Highway Patrol also participated. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Smyrna Fire Department paid tribute to Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu by flying an American flag over Interstate 24 at Rocky Fork Road. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Members of the Smyrna Police Department and Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services joined the Smyrna Fire Department in honoring Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu during his procession. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

The Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, Rutherford County Fire and Rescue, Rutherford County Emergency Management Agency, Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services, and the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office honored Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu’s memory, with citizens joining them at the Medical Center Parkway Overpass. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Tow trucks from E.A. Towing were waiting for Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu’s procession as it entered Old Fort Parkway in Murfreesboro. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Flags were placed outside Franklin Road Baptist Church to honor law enforcement officers. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

A display reflecting Detective Jacob “Jake” Beu’s love for the University of Tennessee was set up inside Franklin Road Baptist Church. (Courtesy: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

A fellow detective, Nick Madore, said he met Jake in the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“Jake is the kind of person you wanted for your partner and friend,” Madore said. “Jake was always there for me and many others who needed help.”

Detective David Ashburn referred to Jake’s strength by calling him a fierce competitor in water polo, saying there was no way to get away if he got ahold of you.

“We will see you again one day, buddy,” Ashburn said.

One of Jake’s brothers, Josh Beu, said Jake loved doing exciting things and serving his country.

“He always seemed like a super hero,” Josh said. “The world was a little safer in his presence.”

Another brother, Garrett Beu, said Jake always came to his rescue.

“He was the best big brother and son that a family could have,” Garrett said. “I love you, Jake, and I’ll see you when it’s time.”

According to Pastor Mike Norris, Jake not only worked security at the church, but also gave comfort to members. He added that he’s never seen a tribute like the one given to Jake by the law enforcement community.

“The way you work together makes us feel safe,” Norris said.

The pastor spoke of David the warrior king in relation to Jake’s work as a deputy and detective, calling him “a protector.” In addition, Norris referred to David’s 23rd Psalm and described God as “our peace in the valley of the shadow of death.“

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office posted a video from the detective’s “Celebration of Life” on Facebook.