LaVergne officer suffering potentially ‘life-altering’ injuries after crash

LaVERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A LaVergne Police officer injured in a crash after her personal vehicle collided with a tractor-trailer early Tuesday morning faces more surgeries as she recovers in the hospital.

According to LaVergne Police Chief Mike Walker, Officer Felicia Altheide has already undergone hand surgery and that had her car been any smaller she would have been killed. Altheide reportedly woke up from surgery wanting pizza.

She faces more surgery and is suffering from potentially ‘life-altering’ injuries, according to Chief Walker. Thankfully, her injuries appear to be non-life threatening, however, the LaVergne Police Department is asking for prayers for Officer Altheide.

Officer Felicia Altheide was driving into work with her little boy in her car. She was on Murfreesboro Road near Florence Road, when officers said a semi pulled out, causing the officer’s vehicle to run underneath the trailer.

Officer Altheide’s little boy was properly restrained and was not injured, police revealed.

The officer was transported by ambulance to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center for treatment of a head injury, investigators said. They added she also suffered cuts, scrapes and injuries to her hand.