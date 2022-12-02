NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Those in Davidson County who need assistance giving their children a merry Christmas can now register for the Last Minute Toy Store.

Registration for the program, which provides new toys, stocking stuffers, books, games and sports equipment to families in need, began Thursday, Dec. 1 and runs through Friday, Dec. 9.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides the toys to Davidson County residents who are not receiving assistance from any other charitable organization during the holidays.

In addition to the toys, books, games and more for young children, the program also provides gift cards for teens, relying on the power of donations and volunteers to keep operations running smoothly.

“We are excited about our continued partnership with the Last Minute Toy Store and anticipate serving around 6,000 Nashville children, which would not be possible without the community’s generosity,” said Davidson County Sheriff Daron Hall.

According to Hall, the sheriff’s office has partnered with LMTS “many years ago,” helping those in need in Davidson County receive gifts they may not otherwise have at the holidays.

“We donate basically all of our warehousing space,” he said.

Hall said he enjoys working with LMTS each year, calling the program and the joy it brings to those who need it “amazing.”

Once people register, Hall added, verification is made that registrants are Davidson County residents, and they are assigned a shopping day that works with their schedule. On that assigned day, registrants simply “come and shop” like at any other toy store.

“When you arrive, it’s just like going in the store, with no expectations,” he said.

This year’s LMTS is extra special for Hall, because the shopping will be done in-person for the first time in several years.

“We’re back to in-person for the first time in three years and we’re expecting large numbers of people,” he said. “I’m real excited to get back in person.”

As a lifelong Davidson County resident, Hall said he is glad to give back to his community in this way.

“I grew up in Nashville; I’m proud of Nashville; there’s a lot of great things going on, but the undercurrent is there’s also a lot of need,” he said. “It’s fun to see that we’re filling some of that, but it’s sad to know that it’s still out there.”

Last year, LMTS helped 7,000 children, Hall added.

Additionally, the sheriff’s office volunteers will operate a drive-through drop-off and accept $20 gift cards for teens at the DCSO Service Center, located at 5117 Harding Place at the following dates:

Saturday, Dec. 10, 9 a.m.—3 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 11, 1—5 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 12 through Thursday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.

For families who register online, the LMTS will be held at the DCSO Service Center on the following days:

Dec. 16-17, 10 a.m.—5 p.m.

Dec. 18, 1—5 p.m.

Dec. 19, 10 a.m.—3 p.m.

To register or donate online, click HERE.