Last Minute Toy Store brings smiles to Middle Tennessee families

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Christmas holiday is a joyful time of year, but it can be a time that parents spend worrying about what they can and can’t afford for their kids.

That is where the ‘Last Minute Toy Store’ comes in to help, an organization that hands out toys to parents before Christmas to make sure their kids wake up with a smile on their faces.

Ticket Information

Ticket distribution is scheduled for Wednesday 4 – 7 p.m. at the DCSO Service Center, 5117 Harding Place. Each ticket will have a date/time to return for shopping on Thursday, Friday, or Saturday, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, and the store is conveniently located on WeGo Public Transit route 52B.

When returning for shopping participants should provide the following:

• Photo identification;

• Proof of Davidson County residency (utility bill, rent receipt, etc.);

• Official documentation showing name and date of birth for each child (birth certificate, government assistance card or letter, shot record, etc.);

• Proof of income (pay stub, unemployment/government assistance/separation from work documentation, etc.).

The organization has served more than 5,000 children during the Christmas holiday and also accepts donations for families.