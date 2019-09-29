Large search underway for missing man in Davidson Co. park

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large search group is actively looking for a missing man in Davidson County.

More than 100 volunteers are searching for Wallace “Buzz” Carter, 67, who went missing in Beamon Park Saturday around noon.

Carter was last seen hiking in the park and never came home. His locked car was found at the park with his cell phone inside.

Metro police confirmed that Carter is the former Executive Vice President at The Bank of Nashville. He retired in 2017.

The search for Carter started Saturday night at 7 p.m. and began again Sunday at 7 a.m.

Metro police are leading the search with helicopters and drones to help locate Carter.

Carter is five feet, 10 inches and was last wearing a grey shirt and blue shorts.

The Belle Meade native is an active hiker who comes to the park often and is in good health.

Volunteers were sent home around 4:30 p.m.Sunday, the search will resume Monday morning at 8 a.m.

If you see Carter, call Metro police.