NASHVILLE, Tenn (WKRN) — Chief Warrant Officer 3 Danny Randolph’s remains were brought back to Gallatin.

The Tennessee Air National Guardsman and fellow guardsman, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham, died in early February. They were performing a Blackhawk helicopter training flight, when their helicopter crashed.

After the accident, both of their bodies were transferred to Delaware. On Tuesday, Chief Warrant Officer 3 Daniel Wadham was brought back to Nashville and escorted to Joelton.

A Southwest Airlines plane brought in Randolph’s remains and members of his family viewed him, prior to the procession.

“It’s an honor for us to be able to stand, as he supported us, gave his life for us,” Patriot Honor Riders member Annette Ropeck said. “It’s our way of giving back to the families.”

The Patriot Honor Riders are a national organization that supports fallen soldiers as they make their way back home. Several riders participated in the processional.

Other law enforcement agencies were at the procession as they paid tribute to both servicemen.