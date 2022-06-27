MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) — An officer is in the hospital and a suspect is on the run following a shooting in Madison.
Police say a man shot a Hendersonville police officer Monday night during a police chase. The officer is said to have non-critical injuries.
The suspect later abandoned his van on Gibson Drive in Madison and fled on foot.
The man is believed to be armed with two guns.
There is currently a large police presence in Madison searching for the suspect.
If you see him, you are asked to call 911 immediately.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.