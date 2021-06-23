Police investigating after shot fired inside Charlotte Pike Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are on scene at the Walmart on Charlotte Pike after two people got into an argument, resulting in one shot being fired.

Police say two people got into an argument and a single shot was fired inside the store. There is no indication anyone was hit. One shell casing was found at the scene.

The person targeted in the shooting fled the scene in a car. The shooter, described as a heavyset man wearing a black t-shirt and jeans, fled the scene in a separate car.

West Precinct officers are investigating a gunshot inside the Wal-Mart store at 7044 Charlotte Pk. There is NO indication anyone was hit. The intended victim fled the property in a vehicle. The shooter, a heavyset black man wearing a black t-shirt & jeans, fled in a separate car. pic.twitter.com/qD34abvMmB — Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) June 24, 2021

News 2 arrived on scene and found multiple Metro police cars gathered in front of the store.