Overton High School placed on lockdown due to incident involving two students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – John Overton High School is on lockdown due to an incident involving two students who have been injured.

Metro Schools says the students are receiving medical attention and families of the students involved have been notified.

News 2 crews arrived on the scene and found several police and emergency vehicles on school grounds. Metro police say spokesperson, Don Aaron, is on the scene as well.

A statement from Joseph Pleasant, Nashville Fire PIO, said one student has been transported to Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital in critical condition. An additional student has been transported to General Hospital with a minor injury.