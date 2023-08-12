MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Firefighters spent Saturday afternoon battling a large fire at an apartment complex in Mt. Juliet, which left one first responder critically injured and residents of more than 20 units displaced.

The Mt. Juliet Police Department said building 400 at Glass Creek Apartments caught fire. Residents of the nearby 500 building were also evacuated as a precaution.

Photos from News 2 viewers show the roof of the apartment building engulfed in flames, with heavy smoke rising from the fire.

Right now, it is unclear if the storms played any role in starting the fire.

According to authorities, a “reunification/staging area for resources” has been set up for displaced residents of the 400 building at the complex Club House.

No other information has been released about the incident.