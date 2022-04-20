NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A large amount of drugs were taken off the streets after deputies executed search warrants at multiple locations in Nashville while also making two arrests.

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office says over the course of their investigation, deputies developed information leading them to believe Benjamin Tucker and Austin Welker, both convicted felons, were selling heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Investigators then executed search warrants at multiple spots in Nashville with help from the Drug Enforcement Administration, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, FBI and Metro police. In total, investigators seized seven pounds of heroin, two pounds of suspected fentanyl and about eight pounds of methamphetamine worth $250,000.

(Source: Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office)

Tucker, 33, of Nashville was arrested on outstanding warrants for manufacturing, sale and delivery of Schedule I drugs in Rutherford County. When Tucker was arrested, he was found with about four ounces of methamphetamine, one ounce of heroin and a handgun, according to the sheriff’s office.

Walker, 37, also of Nashville was taken into custody while a search warrant was being served at his home. He was wanted for violating probation in Rutherford County.

“Our narcotics detectives conduct extensive investigations about illegal trafficking of dangerous drugs like fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine,” Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said. “The seizure will prevent these dangerous drugs from being used in Rutherford County and Middle Tennessee.”