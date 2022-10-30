WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) told News 2 that injuries are being reported after a multi-vehicle crash took place along Interstate 840 in Williamson County.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT), the eastbound left lane and left shoulder, as well as the westbound right lane and right shoulder, are currently blocked at mile marker 32 on I-840.

(Source: TDOT)

The TDOT map is showing traffic on I-840 Westbound backed up from the crash scene until close to Peytonsville-Trinity Road.

THP said the lane closures will continue in each direction of I-840 while troopers investigate the multi-vehicle crash.