HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN)– We have a News 2 team traffic alert in Humphreys County.

That’s where The Tennessee Department of Transportation is reporting that a tractor trailer has jackknifed on I-40.

This is at mile marker 148.

The westbound lanes are closed and there are some delays.

This happened just before 4 a.m. this morning.

This is near Duck River Road.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 on-air and online for updates.