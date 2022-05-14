DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – TDOT is advising drivers that construction and road work will lead to more lane closures this weekend and next week in Davidson County.

Drivers that use Interstate 24 as a regular route of travel should expect more traffic than usual this weekend as lanes will be closed in both directions as TDOT continues to make repairs.

Lanes closures to expect in Davidson County until May 18:

Interstate 24

Two lanes will be closed from mile marker 58 to 59 over Mill Creek. The closure began at 8 p.m. on Friday night and will last until 5 a.m. on Monday morning. TDOT says three lanes could be closed for brief periods of time, but one lane of traffic will always remain open.

According to TDOT, the closure is to set up a temporary barrier and start bridgework and repairs.

Interstate 40

There will be nightly lane closures for the retracing of pavement markings in both westbound and eastbound directions on Interstate 40 from mile 191 to 196 and mile markers 207 and 213 in Davidson County.

Nightly alternate lane and ramp closures will also take place as TDOT crews work to resurface the roadway from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Murfreesboro Road

Crews with TDOT will alternate lanes closures nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Murfreesboro Road from Fessler Lane to Foster Avenue in order to repair damaged concrete.

Hamilton Church Road

Lanes closures will alternate from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews mill and pave the roadway from Hamilton Church Road to Mt. View Road.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and reduce speeds in all work zones as TDOT continues scheduled construction and maintenance work on the roadways.