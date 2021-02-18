Landlord terminates Old Spaghetti Factory’s lease at Second Ave. location

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Not even two months have passed since the bombing of Nashville’s Second Avenue on Christmas Day, and now the owners and employees of the Old Spaghetti Factory have been dealt another blow.

District Manager Todd Saxey tells News 2 the Old Spaghetti Factory’s lease has been terminated by its landlord. The restaurant, located at Lofts 160 LLC, has been at its Second Avenue location for 40 years.

According to a press release, the lease is being terminated with 14 years left on it.

“We are incredibly disappointed by the letter sent by our landlord as they are using this tragic event to terminate our lease. Our restaurants and teams have endured the most challenging year, which was punctuated by the bombing. We hoped the Landlord would work with us, but they are making a

business decision to have us removed. We now have to tell our team members that they may not have a place to work, which is very disappointing. I hope the City will get involved and let them know this isn’t right,” said Dean Griffith, President of The Old Spaghetti Factory’s 41 unit chain.

When the bombing happened on Christmas Day, the restaurant experienced nearly $1 million in damages. At the time of the bombing, the restaurant employed 56 people. With the termination of their lease, the restaurant is uncertain what this means for employees; some have been working for the restaurant for over 20 years.

“The hourly team in Nashville is a group of fun loving, caring individuals, that have come to work each day ready to make others happy. They help each other at work and away from work, they are truly a “Family,” said Saxey.

The restaurant will be looking for a new location in Nashville while keeping all of its employees in mind.

“I miss the laughter, lively conversation with people from all over the world, and seeing the restaurant full on a busy shift. I miss working in the kitchen and smelling the aroma of freshly made sauce. I miss getting to see the sidewalks full of people and of people enjoying all that the Nashville has to offer. Downtown Nashville and Old Spaghetti Factory, you can’t have one without the other,” Saxey continued.