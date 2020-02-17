Landfill in Bordeaux causing a stink for residents

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the pile of trash grows at Southern Services C&D Landfill off Ashland City Hwy & Briley Pky, residents, along with city and state leaders say the smell is getting worse.

“We’ve got a saying down here in the country that if something smells that bad it would gag a maggot and that’s how bad it is, it’s terrible,” Brad Lewis explained.

He says the smell has crept about 2 miles away to his country store.

“It’s getting bigger, bigger and badder,” he said.

State Representative Vincent Dixie lives about 2 miles in the opposite direction of the landfill and agrees.

“It’s like a rotten egg, ammonia type smell,” Dixie told News 2.

He says hydrogen sulfide from the landfill is the culprit.

“It kind of sits over there and they have these flares so the issue is when the gas releases these flares light up in order to burn off the smell and burn off the gas that’s going off, but what’s happening is the gas is stagnant right there,” Vincent explained.

He says the landfill is going to get fans to help with the issue, which is a good first step. However, he wasn’t the air quality to be tested.

“We are not testing for that. I think that’s the main issue that I want to address,” he said.

The smell is a battle Jonathan Hall, district one metro council member says he has been raising concerns about for years.

“It’s to the point on where a good day you give directions based on the smell,” Hall explained.

Hall was instrumental in helping pass legislation so the city council can have a say in new landfills or the expansion of, but he says they have continued to hit hurdles as he points to Tennessee Department Environment and Conservation for answers.

“It depends on what day of the week, the story is going to change. We’ve heard everything from things were being moved around so it releases some gases all the way to its wet drywall,” said Hall.

Hall believes there is something besides just construction and demolition materials in the landfill not only from the smell but the sight.

“I’ve never seen a crow or a buzzard eat a 2 by 4 or concrete. Yet you know you are seeing this constant swirl different parts of the day of giant buzzards, red tail hawks, crowd, everything you can imagine circling that landfill and I don’t think they are there looking for drywall,” he explained.

Hall says the Health Department controls air quality at the local level and that they are aware of the concerns.

News 2 reached out to the health department, TDEC and Waste Management for comment, but have not yet heard back.