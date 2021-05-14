Laguardo beach on Old Hickory Lake temporarily closed due to E. Coli

LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) – As the weather warms, many of you may be thinking of enjoying some recreation at our area lakes.

However, this week the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers closed the swimming beach at Laguardo Recreation Area on Old Hickory Lake due to the presence of E. Coli in the water.

“We test for E. Coli at all of our swim areas every two weeks from the time the swim beaches open until they end yearly,” explained Lindsey Sullivan, biologist for the Corps of Engineers. “Here at Laguardo it did fail and exceeded the parts per million that they should have of E. Coli.”

“This is due to the high water levels here and kind of stagnant water,” Sullivan said. “We have re-tested; we’re currently awaiting results. As soon as the results show we’re in the normal state limits, we’ll go ahead and re-open the beach area here.”

Besides high and stagnant water, there was some concern the E. Coli was due to geese near the swim area.

“So we have had the U.S.D.A. Wildlife Services, we have a contract with them,” explained Sullivan. “They have been out since to monitor our geese situation, and they will deter the geese from being here in the future.”

The good news is that it’s only the beaches that are closed for swimming right now.

So, if you want to go there to picnic and use the bar-b-que pits, or your kids want to play over on the playground, or you want to throw a frisbee or play ball at one of these beautiful fields, that’s all still wide open.

For swimming on Old Hickory Lake, the beaches are open at Lock 3 in Hendersonville, Cedar Creek in Mt. Juliet, and Old Hickory Beach near the dam. The cost to visit the recreational areas is $5 per vehicle.