LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Wendy Dallas’ hands have stayed busy these last few days.

“Saturday night I took it home with me, and I tied from 7 until 10:30 that night,” she said.

For nearly two days, she’s worked, tying black and blue ribbons.

“One of my friends, he contacted me Saturday morning and had ordered some of these,” she said. “I had no idea what had happened.”

Those ribbons were how she learned about the death of Macon County Sheriff Sgt. William Cherry.

During the early morning hours of Saturday, July 29 a wrong way driver crashed into Cherry’s patrol car head on, killing him.

When Dallas’ friend came to get his ribbons, he offered her a suggestion.

“When he came to pick them up, he said, ‘You ought to sell these,’ and I said, ‘No, I don’t want to,'” said Dallas. “Not under these circumstances.”

However, after getting the family’s blessing to make these ribbons as a donation, she got to work.

While Dallas tied, inside Rustic Ruffles Chelsey Coley and Hannah Hollis began making shirts.

“The more I thought about it, the more I thought we got to do something to help this family during their time of grief.” said Coley. “This is not something that’s going to be over Wednesday. That’s just when it gets started.”

Coley reached out to Hollis and together the two have been making shirts, donating all the proceeds to Cherry’s family.

“All of these funeral expenses (are) unplanned (and) they’re losing their income,” said Hollis. “I mean, this is really going to help the family so much, and the community knows that and they want to help and provide as much as possible.”

Hundreds of shirts and ribbons have been sold to people throughout Macon County so far.

“I personally didn’t know Sgt. Cherry, but he feels like family now, and when one hurts, we all hurt,” said Coley.

These ladies said they’ll continue to press shirts and tie ribbons as long as they need to.

If you are interested in purchasing a shirt, you can do so here.

You can also purchase a ribbon here.