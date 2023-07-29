LAFAYETTE, Tenn. (WKRN) — News of the sudden passing of a Macon County Sheriff’s Sergeant sent shockwaves through the Lafayette Community Saturday.

Sgt. William Cherry was killed in the overnight hours Saturday, when a wrong-way driver crashed into his patrol vehicle head-on. According to the preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, A driver in a white Ford pickup truck crossed into the lane Cherry was in on State Route 10 in Macon County. Cherry was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other driver was flown to a nearby hospital.

Law enforcement agencies in the area quickly coordinated a personal “sea of blue” escort for Cherry as he made his way from the medical examiner’s office in Nashville to Anderson Funeral Home in Lafayette. Officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department and Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Westmoreland Police Department and other agencies helped bring their fallen brother back home at around 2 p.m. Saturday.

Since then, multiple businesses in Macon County and Lafayette have taken up the mantle of spreading support among the community for those who back the blue.

The Flower and Gift Shoppe is currently selling black and blue ribbon bows for $5 each, with proceeds going to Cherry’s family in support.

Jean Ann’s, a customizable clothing company, has teamed up with Rustic Ruffles Boutique to produce “Back the Blue” shirts for the community starting at $25 each, also with proceeds benefitting the Cherry family.

“Sgt. Cherry served the badge with honor; he paid the ultimate sacrifice for our local community and will never be forgotten for his many years of service,” Jean Ann’s said on Facebook.

SheBrews Coffee in Lafayette also took to social media to pay tribute to the fallen deputy, praying for Cherry’s family and the community at large.

(Courtesy: SheBrews Coffee Lafayette) (Courtesy: SheBrews Coffee Lafayette) (Courtesy: SheBrews Coffee Lafayette)

“Today we were reminded of the love and respect that a small town should always represent as we observed so many come together to honor a man who has protected our county and lost his life to a tragedy that we can’t wrap our minds around,” the shop wrote. “There are the things we don’t understand this side of Heaven, but we know God will send His comfort and strength to those hurting from this great loss. SheBrews has and always will back the blue.”