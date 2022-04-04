La Vergne Tenn. (WKRN) — A student from La Vergne High School is adding “published author” to his resume.

“It talks about real issues that inner city kids such as myself, we could relate to,” said Chris Steadman, who added that it’s why he wanted to write a book in the first place, turning his passion into reality. “I genuinely love writing. And I like the process of having something in your head and getting it physically made.”

The book called Time to Scrap was published earlier this year with 133 pages chronicling the struggle of protagonist Joseph, who aims to win a fighting tournament and rise from a life of poverty, gangs and violence in his urban neighborhood.

“Father dies, you know, the whole nine yards and throughout the book, he has to overcome these things,” Steadman said.

He said these are challenges he feels a lot of teens work to overcome every day.

“The overall theme of this book is just faith. I don’t want to get too deep into it. (but) whatever you believe in, even if you don’t believe in anything, just the faith that all good things comes to those that stay patient,” he said.

He added that he needed that patience himself when working to get his words to the masses.

“Took me about a month and a half to finish it,” he said. “Probably the hardest part was actually getting it publicized through Amazon.”

And now his young adult book is there available to everyone as a testament of his own journey.

“I was heavily inspired by my mom because I mean, we had our ups and downs too. But you know, my mom, she stuck through it. And now we’re doing pretty good,” said Steadman.

Steadman, who is finishing up his senior year, said he’s working on two more books right now and he’s trying to figure out what college he wants to attend. He also hopes this inspires other teens to develop a love of reading and writing.